The Hairouna Karate Federation (HKF) SVG Open Invitational Karate Championships is just four days away, and competitors from across the region are preparing for what promises to be a thrilling event.

The tournament, organized by the Hairouna Karate Federation, will take place on Saturday April 8 to Sunday April 9 at the West St George Secondary School auditorium commencing at 10 am daily. It is open to juniors from under 14 to seniors over 21 and will feature individual Kata and Kumite for all age categories.

The tournament has attracted competitors from countries such as Anguilla, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago. They will be competing for medals and the glory of being named champion in their respective age categories.

As part of the buildup to the Championships, online seminars on WKF competition rules were conducted by WKF certified Judge, Sensei Pearl Gerding from Suriname.

There will be a final two days of seminars at the West St. George Secondary School for Athletes and officials on the 5th, 6th and 7th April prior to the start of the competitions.

These will be conducted by world class coaches Sensei Dr. Wesley Shim of Trinidad and Tobago, former Pan American Champion Sensei Cameron King of Barbados and WKF Judge Pearl Gerding of Suriname.