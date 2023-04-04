Fisherfolk across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are set to benefit greatly from the newly signed agreement between the Government of SVG and the Government of Japan.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister with responsibility for fisheries Saboto Caesar noted that through this agreement the local fishing sector will see the introduction and use of cutting edge technology.

“The Government and people of Japan for many years they have created the enabling environment for us to support the improvement of the fisheries infrastructure here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and with this assistance we will be able to being cutting edge technology to the infrastructure that we already have in place,” Minister Caesar said.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Japan officially established diplomatic relations on April 15, 1980. Since then, both countries have cemented close cooperation throughout various sectors including agriculture, healthcare, fisheries, education, disaster preparedness, and people-to-people exchanges.

Minister Caesar speaking about the benefit of new agreement signed with Japan.