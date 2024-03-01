St. Vincent and the Grenadines is hosting the eighth Summit for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

The summit is being hosted at the Sandals Resort at Buccament which is set to officially open on March 27th.

33 Heads of State and Government, accompanied by their respective delegations have been welcomed to the island.

SVG assuming the Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC in January of 2023, made it the first CARICOM country to lead the regional bloc of Latin American and Caribbean states.

The summit is a one-day event focusing on discussions leading to the adoption of the Kingstown Declaration. It is the largest and most significant diplomatic gathering ever hosted here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will also hand over leadership of the Pro Tempore Presidency to incoming President, Honduras.

CELAC is an intergovernmental mechanism for dialogue and political agreement, which includes permanently thirty-three countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since its launch in December 2011, CELAC has helped to deepen respectful dialogue among all countries in the region in areas such as social development, education, nuclear disarmament, family farming, culture, finance, energy and the environment.