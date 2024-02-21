St Vincent and the Grenadines and other small Island developing states are being encouraged to access technical and financial support in building climate resilient infrastructure through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

CDRI is a global organization created by India in 2019, which seeks to empower countries in building resilience through Technical Support and Capacity-building, Research and Knowledge Management and Advocacy and Partnerships.

In an interview with the API in New Delhi, India, Director General of CDRI Amit Prothi said countries like St Vincent and the Grenadines can benefit immensely from being part of the coalition.

He said that they are already supporting 14 small island developing states with technical assistance, and that the next call for proposals will be launched in May.

CDRI’s Director General said that this will be a multi-year initiative, so that small island developing states’ growing issues can be addressed over time.

The coalition is supporting a number of projects in the region, including in the Dominican Republic where they are developing multi-hazard early warning systems and in Haiti, and are looking at strengthening infrastructure to be more resilient in the face of disaster threats. So far 31 countries have signed onto the organisation, 13 of which are small island developing states.