The existence of a buggery law in St. Vincent and the Grenadines does not dictate to Vincentians to commit violence against those involved in the act.

This is according to Christian Minister of the Thusia Seventh Day Adventist Church Shefflorn Ballantyne during an appearance on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program.

“The existence of an anti-buggery law on the books—the buggery law does not dictate to Vincentians to do violence against anyone because the same argument can be made concerning the law against theft. When a person goes and steals, a whole community can come out and decide to beat him up; you can always make the argument that, look, there’s a law on the books that says you must not steal, that the existence of that law has caused the community to come out and commit violence against the thief,” he said.

Mr. Ballantyne was discussing the recent dismissal of a case against SVG’s buggery and gross indecency laws.

Justice Esco Henry in her ruling said that the men had no legal standing to bring the claims, due to the fact that they live overseas and do not live in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Justice Henry also dismissed their argument that they had been forced to leave the country because of their sexual orientation, as well as upheld the government’s argument that the laws are reasonably required for public health and morality.