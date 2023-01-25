St Vincent and the Grenadines has been elected to the presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which ended its seventh summit in Argentina.

The voting took place on Tuesday January 24, 2023 in Buenos Aries, Argentina at the 7th Summit of CELAC. The outgoing President of CELAC is the President of Argentina Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, addressing the 33-member hemispheric grouping, called for a fresh guard in these difficult times to reflect on the purpose of the integration movement.

Prime Minister Gonsalves’ delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs Keisal Peters and St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ambassador to Venezuela Gareth Bynoe.

Apart from Dr. Gonsalves, other CARICOM leaders attending the CELAC seventh summit are Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Bahamas Prime Minister Phillip Davis, who is also chairman of the 15-member regional integration grouping, CARICOM.