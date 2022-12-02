St Vincent and the Grenadines-Cuba Friendship Society via a release, has extended an unreserved and wholehearted welcome to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his delegation on the occasion of this weekend’s visit to SVG.

President of Cuba Migel Diaz-Canal will make a historic visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines from Saturday December 3 to Monday December 5.

‘In spite of the anti-Cuba propaganda that became so dominant since the triumph of the Revolution, there were always Vincentians who were prepared to seek the truth and not afraid to engage with Cuba and Cubans. It was out of this desire to seek the truth and promote solidarity that our Society was founded on July 14th, 1976, more than 40 years ago.’ the release from the society stated.

The SVG-CUBA friendship society in the closing part of their welcome message to Cuba’s president, called on the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to extend a wholehearted welcome to President Díaz-Canel, the representative of the Cuban people.