Head of site at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Mrs. Deborah Dalrymple is encouraging persons to apply to the Open Campus regardless of their current qualification.

Mrs. Dalrymple said those that do not qualify for a particular degree program will be assessed and guided based on their current credentials.

‘We encourage you to apply to the Open Campus, regardless of what you have for subjects, and this is not to say that you don’t need the five subjects and so on–but if you do not have five subjects and you are interested in coming to the open campus, learning something, you’re not too sure but you want to–we say to students, apply anyway, because when you credentials are assessed, you might be guided into doing a certificate, maybe not quite having all of the credentials for a bachelor’s degree or you might be guided into a diploma or into your undergrads,’ Dalrymple said.

Mrs. Dalrymple encouraged anyone with an interest in furthering their education to apply to the open campus, assuring that they will ensure that you are put on the right path.