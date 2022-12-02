The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said measures are being taken to ensure Gender-Based Violence survivors receive the requisite assistance and are treated with compassion by officers assigned to these cases.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday on the observance of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Assistant Superintendent Lystra Bridgelal of the Special Victims Department (SVD) said that based on the statistics received by the TTPS this year, the number of reports received has been gradually declining, month by month.

Bridgelal said the Gender Based Violence Unit encompasses the Special Victims Department (SVD), Child Protection Unit and Sexual Offences Unit and is located throughout the TTPS’ 10 Divisions.

She said the TTPS has addressed training in the realm of gender-based violence, with officers receiving specialised training from both internal and external agencies.