St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to work closely with international partners to fund climate change issues as well as issues related.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who was speaking on radio at the time. He discussed his trip to Paris on invitation from the President of France Emanuel Macron, where a new global finance pact was discussed.

“One of the reasons why we went to Paris at the invitation of President Macron of France, we’re discussing a new global finance pact to reform the multilateral development banks—financial institutions, deal with the World Bank and the IMF and for the knock on effect to have on regional banks like Caribbean Development Bank.

What we considered there, matters relating to climate change, poverty, sustainable development with all the material particulars and for the reform of the system,” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that when discussing issues pertaining to climate change and sustainable development, funding will be an essential part of those discussions.