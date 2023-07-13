St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been named in New York City based travel magazine, Travel + Leisure’s top 25 Caribbean Islands.

Islands’ places on the list were decided on based on votes by the magazine’s readers.

SVG ranked at number 17 on the list, with Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, and Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis ranked at 21, 22, 23, and 25 respectively.

Dominica topped the list being voted number by readers for the second year in a row.

The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards is known as an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travellers make plans to set out on trips around the globe.