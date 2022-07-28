Venezuela’s Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría, held a meeting last Saturday with the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, in Caracas, in which they reaffirmed the close bilateral cooperation and ties of friendship.

The meeting was conducive to strengthening bilateral relations of cooperation between the two peoples, boosted by their membership in the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (Alba-People’s Trade Agreement).

The meeting reviewed the bilateral agreements signed in different areas for the mutual benefit of the peoples.

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro received letters of credence from the appointed ambassadors of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Gareth Bynoe.

During a meeting with ambassador Bynoe and Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, they agreed to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation, always aiming at the benefit of both peoples.