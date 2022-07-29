Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. It will be the team’s thirteenth appearance at the Games.

On 8 July 2022, a team of 21 athletes (12 men and 9 women) competing in five sports was named. Shane Cadogan and Mikeisha Welcome were the country’s flagbearers during the opening ceremony.

More than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories are competing in 280 medal events over a packed 11 days.

Women’s T20 cricket, 3×3 basketball and 3×3 wheelchair basketball are making their Games debuts.

This year’s event features the largest number of events for women and Para-sport athletes in Games history.