St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of India continue to build relations, as there is potential for trade and investment within India’ s many industries.

India’s Minister of Commerce and Trade Piyush Goyal said India is open to trading on different levels with its Caribbean and Latin American counterparts.

The Minister said areas such as textile, energy and pharmaceuticals are some immediate areas of trade collaboration and investment.

” Trading relations between us can be huge, pharma[ceutical] is a low hanging fruit, India’s pharma[ceutical] can reduce cost of healthcare…we have the best of medicines, quality products which take care of 1.4 billion people…. we can help you with textiles in a big way so that all these products you depend on from countries with high prices, we can help conserve your resources,” The Minister said.

The Minister was speaking with journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean in New Delhi.

India is the 5th largest economy in the world with 1.4 billion people.