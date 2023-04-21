A stay of execution has been granted in what has been dubbed the ‘vaccine mandate’ case.

On March 13, The High Court on Monday ruled that the government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement and the dismissals springing from it are unconstitutional and void.

The application for a stay case was heard before His Lordship, the Hon. Mr. Paul Webster, Justice of Appeal on Tuesday April 18th, 2023, who said that upon the court “being satisfied that the applicants have reasonable prospects of success on appeal, that there is cogent evidence that the appeal will be rendered nugatory unless a stay is granted, and that the appeal concerns matters of public importance;

AND UPON THE COURT CONSIDERING all of the circumstances of the case and determining that the applicants have met the threshold for the grant of a stay of execution;

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:

The application for a stay of the judgment and order of Esco Henry J delivered on 13th March 2023 pending the hearing and determination of the appeal is granted.”