With several hotels planned to be open and fully operational in the near future, demand for agricultural produce is expected to grow.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said that a carefully planned strategy is needed as to ensure that this increased demand does not result in an increase in imports, giving his assurance that this will not happen under his watch.

“With the growth in tourism that we are witnessing, if we do not have a carefully planned and executed strategy we could see a significant increase in our imports to satisfy the growing local demand. This is something that will not happen under my watch. There for we have to increase the production in greenhouses, in shade houses and we will be receiving assistance from the World Bank to actually establish some of these structures,” he said.

Minister Caesar said that the last few years has seen St. Vincent and the Grenadines become one of the most diversified in the OECS as it pertains to the cross section of vegetables that are grown here.