A St. Lucian government delegation led by the Minister of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, and Chairperson of the Cannabis Taskforce Emma Hippolyte, will visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines today, June 8th to Friday June 10th.

According to Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, the objective of the visit is to share information on the development of the cannabis sector in St. Lucia.

Both countries will benefit from joint investment and capacity building, noted Minister Caesar.

The contingent which also comprises of Mr. Dylan Norbert Inglis, Deputy Chairperson, Mr. Verne Emmanuel PRO and Mr. Andre Decides, a task force member, will meet with traditional cultivators and members of the Rastafarian community, and will pay courtesy call to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves.