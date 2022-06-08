Health officials in The Bahamas have confirmed that they are monitoring the territory’s first potential case of monkeypox.

Bahamian Health Minister Dr Michael Darville told the media that the suspected case is a man, who is in his 40s, that arrived in New Providence on a British Airways flight a few days ago.

“That individual is being treated in isolation and we are being updated on a regular basis on the improvements,” he said.

Samples have been taken to be sent to a lab for confirmation of the man’s diagnosis.

The minister noted his contacts were limited and “any spread is under control”.

If confirmed, the Bahamas would be the first Caribbean state with a case of monkeypox.

There are over 100 confirmed cases of monkeypox across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Western Europe and Australia.