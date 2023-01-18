A special book based on scientific observations from the 2021 eruptions of La Soufriere volcano is currently being worked on.

This is being coordinated by the UWI Seismic Research Centre, according to Professor Richard Robertson.

Professor Robertson during a recent radio interview said that this special publication will contain eighteen to twenty scientific articles that are focused on findings from the eruption.

“What we have tried to do and what we are coordinating currently is what we call a special publication, a special book, that we have convinced all the people who are doing research to contribute to this and that’s currently going through what we call the peer review process,”

Professor Robertson who leads the team that is coordinating the effort said some of the papers included in the book will become available online within the next month with physical copies of the book being available in the latter half of 2023.