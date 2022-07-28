A health update has been given on Government senator Julian Francis, 71, who needed to seek medical attention after suffering a stroke on Sunday.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said he has received a report on Senator Francis, who is in Barbados receiving medical attention. He was flown there after doctors at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital conducted a CT scan which revealed there was bleeding in the centre of his brain and it was slightly swollen with an elevated blood pressure.

‘The pressure is coming down… it is trending in the right direction and the bleeding has ceased and so too the swelling.’ Gonsalves said while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program.

The prime minister said there is no deterioration, in fact, there is improvement.

Gonsalves said: “We continue to pray for him and let the doctors do their work and let him heal.”