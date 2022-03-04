Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, has announced that Sandals will be increasing its investment of 100 million US dollars in the proposed Beaches Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Resort.

Mr. Stewart made the announcement on Monday while on a visit to the island to give a status update on his company’s plans for the construction of the 350-room Beaches Resort at Buccament Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Executive Chairman and his team, while presenting the design concept for Beaches Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Resort, expressed their excitement about the project.

“This hotel will be second to none of anything we have ever done, anywhere it will be a bold statement not just for the destination but more so the evolution of the Sandals brands and guest experiences alike.” Stewart said.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James in acknowledging his satisfaction with the ongoing project stated, “We look forward to the construction and operational phase of Beaches St. Vincent and the Grenadines Resort, which will be the first of its kind in the Eastern Caribbean.”

According to Minister James, Beaches St. Vincent and the Grenadines Resort is now projected to employ more persons during its operational phase.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on Sandals investment.