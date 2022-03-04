The decrease in active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues with the recoveries of 4 persons from the virus, leaving active cases in country at 9.

1 new PCR COVID-19 case and 3 new rapid antigen cases were also confirmed by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s COVID-19 update.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths recorded, which means that SVG’s COVID-19 death remains at 106; of those 106 deaths, 5 of the deceased were fully vaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 100 were unvaccinated.

There are no patients currently admitted for care at the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

There have been 6742 COVID-19 vaccines administered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March of 2020.