Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the military action taken by Russia against Ukraine is not reasonably justified.

The Prime Minister spoke on the Russia-Ukraine conflict earlier today during a call to Star Radio’s Morning Scoop program, where he made mention of some of the contents of the letter that he had written to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“As I pointed out in the letter, even if you take the articulation by the Russian federation, that they have legitimate security concerns; and you even take their perspective as what is happening in the Donbas region over the last eight years, even if you take those things at the highest in favour of the Russian federation, they do not reasonably justify driving a veritable horse and chariot through the UN charter.” The Prime Minister said.

Gonsalves at the time said persons could look forward to hearing from SVG’s ambassador at the United Nations’ General Assembly on the matter.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on Russia’s Military Action.