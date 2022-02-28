Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines now stand at 30 following the recoveries of 9 people from the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain unchanged, with one patient currently admitted for care at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 ward, according to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 update, dated February 27th 2022.

SVG’s COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 106; 100 of those deaths were unvaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 5 were fully vaccinated.

There were no new PCR COVID-19 cases or rapid antigen cases reported.

67,403 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered; 35,213 being first doses and 29,127 being second doses. 3063 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

Since March of 2020, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has record 6740 PCR COVID-19 cases.