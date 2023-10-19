Russia has warned that there is a real risk of the current Gaza crisis escalating into a region-wide conflict.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed criticism towards the United States of America for vetoing a United Nations Resolution which called for a ceasefire. He said this action could now lead to an expansion of the conflict.

The Russian Foreign Minister said that a UN Security Council resolution calling on all sides to immediately end hostilities is the best way forward.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack inside Israel, which has killed more than 1,400 people until today.

A Palestinian health ministry spokesperson said 14 health facilities have stopped operating after running out of fuel to power generators. Four other hospitals were closed after being hit by Israeli bombing.