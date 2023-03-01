Vincentians and other people interested in ecological gardening, such as backyard gardens, now have a new step-by-step handbook to help guide their efforts.

Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) has released an online handbook on the subject, titled, “Guide to Ecological Gardening in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

The book, which is in the public domain is free to copy or share in part or in whole, has content from staff and students at RVA who worked together with many small farmers and families in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, creating and developing home gardens.

In the manual, the RVA team shares their experience in designing and building hundreds of ecological gardens in SVG.

The manual is intended to be both a theoretical and practical guide on how and why to create sustainable backyard gardens.

The printing of the manual is supported by The University of the West Indies and the University of Exeter along with funding from the Global Challenges Research Fund of UK Research and Innovation.