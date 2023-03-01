Guyana’s President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali said his government plans to introduce a new system to consolidate public and private transactions.

Dubbed the “One Card”, Ali said the system would be used for banking, accessing social benefits and as a form of identification.

He highlighted that there are similar systems in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The card will be introduced through a partnership between Guyana and international companies, Loop News reports.

Ali said the single information device will lead to more efficient use of resources and ultimately result in improved service delivery and is a significant milestone in the country’s drive towards modernisation.

It is hoped that the innovative approach to data management will set a benchmark for other countries to follow.