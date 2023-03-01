As St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to celebrate Heritage Month, with a host of activities, there are plans in place to further improve the Chatoyer National Park.

This is according to Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James.

The installation of bathroom facilities, kitchens and more are all a part of the planned improvement of the site.

“The Chatoyer National Park is one of the projects which, now that we’re moving into Heritage month, it is one of the projects which we intend to spend a bit of time and resources on to properly and further develop from its existing space where it is now, to having more facilities being added; bathroom, change room facilities, kitchens and recreational areas and so on; to go and enjoy the ambiance of what we intend to build out at that facility,” James said.

The Rabacca Recreational Park was re-named the Chatoyer National Park, at a ceremony on August 1st, Emancipation Day 2018.