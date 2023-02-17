Resources alone are not enough to fight issues such as crime and citizen insecurity says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister while addressing the Opening of International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2023 noted that every country in the region has to contend with these problems.

“You go around the Caribbean, you talk about the developmental challenges which we have; one of them is crime and citizen insecurity. In every country in the region you have this problem—how can we harness oil–harness energy to deal with that, well, it helps to provide resources but if we think that resources alone can fight crime and insecurity we’re fooling ourselves,” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves went on to emphasize the essential role that the family plays in mitigating the issue of crimes in countries.

“As a family, you can’t not inculcate certain values in the young in your home, especially young males, because young males are those who are committing most of the crimes, most of the serious ones. You can’t wait until that boy is fourteen or fifteen and then you say you can’t do anything with him. You say it’s Keith problem, it’s Irfaan problem, it’s Ralph problem, well, it’s all of our problem and we need for parents to be able to address that,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister also noted that nation’s schools and educators have a role to play in the developmental course of country’s youth, saying that it is important that they recognize the great responsibility they hold.