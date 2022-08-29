Several CARICOM countries are among 33 countries in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) that are expected to benefit directly from new China-CELAC cooperation on disaster risk management.

Director General of the Guyana Civil Defence Commission, Nazrul Hussain, addressing the virtual first ministerial forum on Thursday said Georgetown welcomes the new initiative, adding that it will support CELAC countries in disaster response, mitigation and risk reduction.

“It is our belief that the strategic and material input of China in this forum will inject an increased spirit of cooperation and guide the CELAC countries in the right direction,” he told the virtual meeting.

Hussain said Guyana, like other Caribbean countries, is extremely vulnerable to natural disasters. These risks include coastal flooding and sea level rise, flooding due to excessive rainfall, and even drought.