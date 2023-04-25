The ragga and power soca competitions will this, year be held as separate competitions.

News of the decoupling of the events came from the Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Ricardo Adams, during a press conference held on Monday April 24th.

Mr. Adams made mention of the toll, having both competitions in one night had taken on competitors.

“Decoupling of the Ragga soca and the Power soca competitions, we have had feedback over the years that the Soca Monarch competition is entirely too long an event and we have heard persons who’ve made those comments and we have taken that feedback on board. We’ve also heard from a lot of artiste, if you’re in all three competitions, have to sing Ragga soca and then you get—sometimes if you’re lucky, you’re in position number 13 in Power soca, so sometimes you’re singing at four o clock in the morning and if you’re somebody who crosses all the genres of the calypso fraternity, you can then end up in the calypso monarch on the very same evening,” Mr. Adams said.

Mr. Adams said this change allows the Ragga Soca competition to be taken into space where it can stand on its own and attract its own audience, as well as allow the Power Soca competition to be focused on being a high energy event.