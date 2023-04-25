The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) has officially partnered with Caribbean Airlines (CAL) for VincyMas 2023.

This was announced by CEO of the CDC Ricardo Adams on Monday, who noted this partnership will allow for additional airlift out of the Eastern Seaboard of Canada and the Caribbean.

“I’ve been advised that we can announce now that—and I have just been handed this—we can announce now that we are going to officially partner with Caribbean Airlines (CAL), as a carrier for VincyMas. As you recognize we work a lot of times behind the scenes and sometimes its when we get the opportunities to make certain announcements that we do that, but this has been something that we have been working on for quite a while and I’m really happy to welcome CAL on board and I know that augers well for us getting additional airlift out of the Eastern Seaboard of Canada and the Caribbean,” he said.

Caribbean Airlines Limited is the state-owned airline and flag carrier of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Jamaica and Guyana.

The airline operates flights to the Caribbean, North America and South America from its base at Piarco International Airport, Trinidad.