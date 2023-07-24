Cloudy to overcast skies, light to heavy showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated this evening into Tuesday as a broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave affects our Islands.

In addition, occasional gusty winds may accompany shower activity. Rainfall accumulations of 50 – 100mm (approximately 2-4 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible by within the next 48 hours.

As a result, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been upgraded to a Flash Flood watch and will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution. A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period. This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.