Professor Richard Robertson Seismologist at the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Centre, while speaking on radio earlier today discussed monitoring activity at La Soufriere post eruption.

Professor Robertson touched on various aspects of the monitoring of the volcano such as equipment and personnel.

“After eruptions there is a lot of investment and effort to ensure that you build the local capacity and this time is n different, so we are working closely with NEMO to ensure that we have a network that can be sustained and that you have people here on the island who are able to support that effort” Robertson said.

The professor goes on to talk about the equipment that contributes to this monitoring.

“There is an effort that is ongoing to buy new instruments, make sure we have a stockpile of spares, make sure we have the Belmont observatory fully outfitted with equipment and also with people who are here on the island” he said.

Professor Robertson said that monitoring staff prior to the eruption was small but is likely to increase soon, in order to have more people on the ground available to monitor the volcano.

This past Saturday April 9th, marked one year since La Soufriere began explosively erupting.

