The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is urging Vincentians to be cautious when going out to do their shopping this Christmas season.

This urging came from Corporal Andrews of the Crime Prevention Unit within the RSVGPF, while appearing as a guest on WEFM’s Activated Morning program.

The Corporal advised members of the public to communicate with their neighbours when leaving home to minimize chances of a crime taking place.

“Now, when you are leaving home to come into Kingstown for your shopping, make sure that you secure your homes; your windows must be locked, your doors must be locked; inform a neighbour that you are not at home, nothing would be taken from you in doing so. Sometimes we tend to say “oh we are not friends” but that doesn’t mean that you cannot inform them, especially if you know that your door is giving a little problem,” Corporal Andrews said.

The Corporal also commended communities that have neighborhood watches and have kept them over the years.