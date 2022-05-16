The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGFPF) is seeking the assistance of the general public in identifying the body of a female that was discovered on Thursday 12th May 2022 at Richmond Hill in the vicinity of Joyette’s Auto Collision.

Since the discovery of the body, the police was unable to identify the body. In addition, no one has come forward to claim or identify the deceased. As a result, the police wish to disseminate the following information to the public about the deceased.

The female is thought to be between 15 to 20 years old, slim build, dark in complexion, approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height.

Distinct marks on the body are: a tattoo on the right forearm with the words “Love is pain”, a tattoo on the left forearm with the words “strength” followed by the insignia of a cross.

The victim was also wearing a gold plated chain and pendant with the words “Taurus”.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying the deceased to contact the Assistant Commissioner -in-charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information received would be treated confidentially.