The Fire Brigade of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police is currently conducting an investigation into a fire that destroyed a residence in Derrick Hill, Paget Farm, Bequia.

According to a release from the Public Relations and Complaints department of the RSVGPF, on Tuesday April 16th, at around 10:45 AM, the house and all its contents were completely destroyed.

Police say that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation and further details will be provided as they become available.

In 2023, St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded 31 bush fires, 20 house fires, 18 vehicular fires, 6 building fires, 1 container fire and 1 garage fire, a total of 77.

This was a decrease when compared to the year 2022, which saw a total of 87 fires reported.