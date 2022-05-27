Following a recent spike in reports of animal theft, mainly in rural villages, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is appealing to the public not to enable in any way the buying or selling of any agricultural produce or livestock that is suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

In a release dated Thursday May 26th, 2022, police issued a number of reminders to the public, the first of which being that in accordance with the Agricultural Produce and Livestock (Prevention of Theft) Act:

“A person who sells or otherwise disposes of agricultural produce or livestock valued at EC $50 or more or weighs five kilograms or more must be registered with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.”

The police advised against the purchasing of livestocks from sellers who do not have a valid registration card, and that Sales and purchases of crops and livestock must be transacted between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 P.M.

The release also stated that the seller of the item or items must issue a receipt or certificate of purchase to the buyer. This receipt must be dated and include the cost of the sold livestock or produce.

The RSVGPF, in their release, reminded the public that:

A person convicted under this legislation can be fined EC $10,000 or sentenced to two years imprisonment or both. Moreover, if the convicted person used a motor vehicle to transport the stolen items, the court can confiscate the said vehicle, sell it, and deposit the proceeds into the Consolidated Fund.

If you suspect anyone of selling or buying stolen products, the police are asking that you contact them immediately.