Police have launched an investigation into a viral video where two persons were seen falling out of a local omnibus as it drove off with the door still open.

Police Constable 1040 Hunte speaking on WE FM’s Traffic Talk segment said that the public will soon be updated on the conclusion of this investigation and called on all of the nation’s omnibus operators to desist from engaging in reckless behaviour that will endanger persons.

“We have seen over the media and weekend where an omnibus carrying passengers, allegedly—some persons fell out of that omnibus; an investigation has been launched into that matter and soon the public will be updated as to the conclusion of that investigation. I am urging all omnibus drivers to be cautious and be extremely vigilant and not to engage themselves in any reckless act that can cause harm of anybody,” PC 1040 Hunte said.

The video of two persons falling out of the omnibus as it departed the Girl’s High School bus stop grabbed the attention of many in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with a lot of the comments on social media calling for more to be done as it pertains to the conduct of those operating public transport vehicles.