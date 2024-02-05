The Major Crime Unit (MCU) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a shooting incident that has resulted in the death of 55-year-old Labourer of Gibson Corner, Jenson Aubrey Hamilton, which occurred at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday 03rd February 2024 in Gibson Corner.

Preliminary information revealed that Hamilton was on his way home from Kingstown when he was accosted by an assailant(s) and shot multiple times about his body. The police were alerted and promptly proceeded to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police met Hamilton’s motionless body lying on the public road, a short distance away from his home. The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit (CSU).

Hamilton was later pronounced deceased at the scene by a medical practitioner. A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.