The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has issued stop notices at all ports for a Fitz Hughes resident.

On Monday March 20th, police arrested and charged 30 year old Labourer of Fitz Hughes Julius Debique, with the offence of Possession of an Unlawful Firearm without a Licence issued under the Firearms Act.

An official release from the RSVGPF states that the offence was allegedly committed at Fitz Hughes at about 9:00 pm on December 28th 2022.

Debique appeared at the Serious Offence Court on Monday to answer to the charge. He plead not guilty and was placed on $7000 bail with one surety.

He was ordered by the court not to have any contact with the complainant and to surrender all of his travel documents.

Stop Notices were also placed at all ports. The matter was adjourned to March 29, 2023.