Nearly thirty records were broken during the heats for primary and secondary schools across SVG.

Mr. Kahlil Cato of the Sports Departments’ Public Relations and Media Unit, during a press conference held earlier this week disclosed that 13 records were broken at the primary school heats and 15 were broken at heats at the secondary level.

“After both sets of heats we already started to see some exceptional performances coming out from the athletes on track, and field as well. In the Inter Primary Schools championships we had thirteen records broken over the four days of competition, and in the Secondary schools heats we had fifteen records being broken,” he said.

Mr. Cato also noted that this will be the second year that interschool championships will be hosted at the national stadium at Diamond.

Mr. Cato said that the organizing committee, the Division of Physical Education and Sports since taking over inter school sporting activity decided that it would be best to have the event moved to Diamond so that young athletes can get used to performing on a synthetic surface.

The Inter-Primary Schools Athletic Championships (IPSAC) will be head on March 29th.