The police force’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) is investigating a shooting incident that has killed Eyon Olando Browne aka “Dog”, a 45-year-old Mason of Old Montrose.

According to police Browne was accosted and shot by an unknown assailant about 6:40 a.m. on Monday 12th February 2024 in the vicinity of Greg’s Auto Rentals, Old Montrose approximately 200 feet from his home.

He was reportedly on his way to work in Campden Part at the time of the tragic incident. A party of police officers who were on patrol duties in the district were alert and promptly responded and secured the scene.

Browne was immediately transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) by the police for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased by a medical practitioner.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist the police with this investigation to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4816; Police Emergency at 911/999, or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.