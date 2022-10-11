The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a shooting that occurred in Old Montrose. The incident, which took place on Monday October 10th, left 20 year old Zenda Badnock warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

According to an official release from the RSVGPF, Badnock was “on the block” in Old Montrose when a masked man dressed in full camouflage approached and open fire on him before fleeing the scene. Badnock reportedly ran to the MCMH to seek medical attention and is currently in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist in their investigations to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at (784) 457-1211 or contact any police station or police officer you are comfortable with.