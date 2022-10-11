A duo has been arrested and charged after they stole a dog, worth $1500, as well as a number of other items from a home in Queens Drive.

According to an official report from the police 26 year old Junior Roberts and 17 year old Tyreke Bramble were jointly arrested and charged with the offence of burglary.

Investigations revealed that the home of a 36- year-old Machine Operator of Queens Drive as trespassers and stole one brown Pit Bull puppy, valued at ECC $1500.00, one green Adidas Perfume, valued at ECC $225.00, one brown handle cutlass valued at ECC $30.00, one Blueback Puppy Chow, valued at ECC $33.00, and two aluminum dog bowls, valued at ECC $20.00, a total value of ECC $1808.00.

Roberts and Bramble are expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.