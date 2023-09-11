Corporal of Police No. 808 Mrs. Verna John has graduated with a master’s degree in Forensic Psychology from Kings Graduate College in New York with Great Distinction.

According to a release from the RSVGPF Corporal John commenced her graduate studies in January 2022 at the Kings Graduate College in St. Lucia before transferring to the sister college in New York, USA.

She had previously graduated from University of the West Indies, Global Campus with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and a Minor in Youth Development Work, with First Class Honors.

Corporal John said she had fallen in love with psychology during the pursuit of her undergraduate degree; concluding that forensic psychology complemented social work and would be an asset to the police force.

She said that as a police officer she places a high value on having a thorough understanding of psychology, criminal behavior, the criminal justice system, and how they interact.

Corporal John received congratulations from the Commissioner of Police and the members of the RSVGPF on her academic achievement, who wished her the best on her developmental journey which will also be to the benefit of the organization.