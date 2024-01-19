A warning is being sent out to drivers of trailers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to put stop to reckless practices on the nation’s roads.

This warning came from Assistant Superintendent of Police Parnel Browne during an appearance on WE FM’s Cop Chat program on Thursday.

ASP Browne pointed out the high speeds at which some trailer drivers approach corners, while failing to provide adequate notice of their arrival via the use of the vehicle’s horn.

“The way in which these drivers drive these trailers, it’s ridiculous. The speed at which they with these long containers on the—it is ridiculous! And I am telling you, I am advising the owners and drivers of trailers to desist from the reckless practice, the businesses will suffer because we will deal with them in accordance with the law, they are too reckless on our roads. The speed at which they approach corners, some of them, 99 percent of them when they approach these corners they don’t blow their horn and they are on the other lane driving as if to say “you are small, I am big, you have to stop for me” we are not going to tolerate this type of action on our roads,” ASP Browne said.

ASP Browne also appealed to the local business that contract the services of these drivers to drive safely on the nation’s roads. He said that Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will not tolerate this reckless driving.