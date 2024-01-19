A four-day workshop on the introduction to Climate Smart Dry Land Farming Agricultural Practices for Youth Groups in St. Vincent and the Grenadines concluded on Thursday January 18th.

The aim of the workshop was to equip young farmers with the knowledge and skills needed for sustainable agriculture.

Dr. Gaius Eudoxie, Dr. Ronald Roopnarine, and Dr. Oral Daley led the sessions, bringing their expertise to the forefront to inspire and educate over 100 participants.

According to an official post by the Ministry of Agriculture, this immersive training delved into the realm of climate-resilient farming on dry lands, equipping attendees with vital skills in disaster risk management and sustainable agricultural practices.

From innovative water conservation methods to strategic crop selection, the training explored a spectrum of cutting-edge practices and technologies.

The Agriculture Ministry said that the insights gained not only enriched participants’ understanding but will also serve as a foundation for future field-level training and the development of robust climate-smart farming models.

This initiative was a collaboration between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Ministry of Agriculture.