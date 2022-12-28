Residents of Point Village in North Windward are celebrating yet again, after emerging the overall winner in the Vinlec Community Lighting Competition for 2022.

The announcement was made by Chairman of the Nine Morning’s Committee, Oronde “Bomani” Charles, in an official press release.

2nd position went to the Sion Hill – Intersection – 3rd position to the Rose Hall – Works – And 4th Position went to top Belair

Coreas City Store won the best lit commercial Building Category, Jax Enterprises placed 2nd, while the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, settled for 3rd position.

Villa Top Christmas Gardens won in the Best Lit Garden Category

In the Best Lit Private House Category 1st Place in Zone One went to Glenroy Pierre – Petit Bordel – In Zone 2 Wayne Dupont and Zachery audain – both Green Hill tied for 1st Position, while Olivia Da Silva- Cane End and Carol Jardine of Georgetown placed 1st in Zones 3 and 4 respectively.

Best Nativity Scene : 1.Olivia Da Silva- Cane End, while Rose Hall – Works, Rose Bank – Village Square and Layou- Velox Corner are the national winners in the Vinlec Best Lit Private Home category,

