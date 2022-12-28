Local Police officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Mikhail Charles.

According to reports reaching WE FM News, Charles was shot dead in Paul’s Avenue by an unknown assailant, on Monday December 26.

His death brings this country’s homicide count for 2022 to a record of 42, making it the bloodiest year in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It is alleged that the deceased was visiting someone, during the time of his death, which is said to have occurred sometime around 7.30 in the evening.

Oswald Brereton, a resident of Belair, was the victim of the island’s 41st homicide, which police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are currently looking into.